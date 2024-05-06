Macron denies France waging war against Russia
French President Emmanuel Macron assured his Chinese counterpart on Monday that his country was not at war with Russia or its people after Xi Jinping urged Paris to avert a new cold war, News.az reports quoting Sputnik.
"We are at war against neither Russia nor the Russian people," Macron said during a televised press conference in Paris.
