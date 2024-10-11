Macron: France won't tolerate Israeli attacks on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

France's president Emmanuel Macron condemned Israel's recent attacks on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon on Friday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

“It is totally unacceptable to see UNIFIL troops being deliberately targeted by Israeli army forces. We condemn it, we do not tolerate it, and we will not tolerate that it is being repeated,” Emmanuel Macron told a joint news conference following a summit of EU member states that have an interest in the Mediterranean.Israeli forces early Friday shelled an observation post belonging to UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) at its headquarters in Naqoura, southern Lebanon, wounding two peacekeepers from the Sri Lankan contingent, Lebanon's state National News Agency said.Two peacekeepers were also injured in a similar attack on Thursday.Macron also renewed the call for a cease-fire in Gaza and Lebanon, which he described as “indispensable.”He also said a call to stop providing arms to the conflict zone would provide unique leverage to end the conflict, adding that this is “not a call for disarming Israel,” but a call for “stopping all additional destabilization in this part of the world.”Israel has mounted massive airstrikes across Lebanon against what it claims are Hezbollah targets since Sept. 23, killing at least 1,351 people, injuring over 3,800 others, and displacing more than 1.2 million people.The aerial campaign is an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of its offensive on the Gaza Strip, in which Israel has killed over 42,100 people, most of them women and children, since a Hamas attack last year.Despite international warnings that the Mideast was on the brink of a regional war amid Israel’s relentless attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, it expanded the conflict on Oct. 1 by launching a ground incursion into southern Lebanon.

News.Az