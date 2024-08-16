Macron plans consultations next week to establish new government

+ ↺ − 16 px

French President Emmanuel Macron will begin meetings with political leaders next Friday to appoint a new prime minister and establish a new government for France, News.Az reports citing Politico .

“The appointment of a prime minister will follow on from these consultations and their conclusions,” the Elysée Palace said in a statement Friday, announcing a series of meetings between the French president and the leaders of parliamentary groups and parties on Aug. 23.The announcement comes after weeks during which the Olympics put French politics on pause.“The appointment of a prime minister will follow on from these consultations and their conclusions,” the Elysée Palace said in a statement Friday, announcing a series of meetings between the French president and the leaders of parliamentary groups and parties on Aug. 23.The announcement comes after weeks during which the Olympics put French politics on pause.

News.Az