Macron's approval rating hits record low as public dissatisfaction grows

French President Emmanuel Macron's approval rating has plummeted to its lowest level in his seven years in office, according to a recent poll conducted by polling company Odoxa.

Only 25% of the French population views the president's performance positively, while a staggering 75% express dissatisfaction. This decline marks a significant drop in support for Macron, who was elected in 2017 on a platform of economic and political reform, News.Az reports, citing foreign media .

The poll also indicates that newly appointed Prime Minister Michel Barnier has a mixed reception, with just 39% of respondents considering his performance "good," while 59% believe he is doing poorly. This represents the highest disapproval rating for a prime minister at the time of appointment in the last seven years.

Additionally, 61% of the public believes that Macron, rather than Barnier, will remain the de facto leader of the country. The survey also assessed opinions on Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the founder of the left-wing party "La France Insoumise," with 68% of respondents expressing a negative view of him.

The poll included responses from over 1,000 individuals.

