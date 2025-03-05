Macron says 'Russia is a threat to France and Europe'

+ ↺ − 16 px

In an evening address, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that he will consult with European allies on the possibility of using France's nuclear deterrent to protect the continent in light of threats from Russia.

French President Emmanuel Macron addressed the war in Ukraine and European defence during a live television broadcast on Wednesday, emphasising the need for continued support for Kyiv and stronger European military capabilities, and stating "Russia has become today, and for a long time, a threat to France and to Europe," News.Az reports citing Euronews.

After establishing the context of the current political situation between the United States and Europe, Macron stated, “The United States of America, our ally, has changed its position on this war, supporting Ukraine less, and leaving doubt about what comes next.”

He then added, “It must be said, we are entering a new era.”

During his speech Macron warns that Europe must prepare for the possibility that the US may not always be a reliable security partner he said "I want to believe that the US will stand by our side, but we have to be ready for that not to be the case." urging Europe to become more independent from its long lasting ally.

In addition, the French president noted that the current world order is being disrupted and "Peace can no longer be guaranteed on our own continent," adding that "Ukraine has become a global conflict."

Macron said he will confer with European allies on the idea of using France's nuclear deterrent to protect the continent in the face of threats from Russia.

On Thursday European leaders will gather in Brussels for an extraordinary summit dedicated to defence and Ukraine.

Earlier on Wednesday a French government spokesperson said they welcomed the "outstretched hand" of Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy, who has written a letter to his US counterpart.

In a news briefing in Paris, Sophie Primas said "it's a good thing that dialogue can resume on an appropriate basis."

"We stand shoulder to shoulder with President Zelenskyy on this option," she added.

In a speech to Congress following last week’s disastrous meeting at the White House, President Trump said Zelenskyy had written to him to say that Ukraine is ready to negotiate a peace deal with Russia as soon as possible and would accept a critical minerals agreement with the US to facilitate that.

Macron, meanwhile, spoke by phone successively with Trump and Zelenskyy and reiterated "France's determination to work with all the parties to achieve a solid and lasting peace in Ukraine,” his office said, without giving details of the discussion with Trump.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron are leading the call for a post-conflict peacekeeping force in Ukraine to prevent Russia from invading again if Moscow and Kyiv reach a truce to put a stop to Russia’s invasion, launched in February 2022.

