Owens posted a video in march to her 4.5 million followers on YouTube titled "Is France's First Lady a Man?"
Macron sues Candace Owens over claims regarding his wife’s gender
Photo credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES
Owens claimed that this was "likely the biggest scandal in political history," CNN noted.
Owens confirmed that the lawsuit has been filed in a live broadcast on YouTube on Wednesday.
The Macron's lawyer argued that Owens has been broadcasting "a relentless year-long campaign of defamation" against the French president and his wife.
Macron's lawyer also claims that Owens has sold merchandise "promoting the claim", CNN added.
The lawsuit is for punitive damages, and follows allegations that they have suffered "substantial economic damages" including loss of future business opportunities.