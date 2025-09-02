Macron to meet Zelenskyy ahead of European Security talks in Paris

+ ↺ − 16 px

French President Emmanuel Macron will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the evening of September 3, ahead of a high-level summit of the so-called “Coalition of the Willing” scheduled for September 4 in Paris, European Pravda reported.

The summit, organized at Ukraine’s initiative, aims to finalize security guarantees for Ukraine. According to a French official, the participating countries have completed the technical groundwork, coordinated by defense chiefs and senior military officials, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"We are now ready to provide these security guarantees," the official said, adding that the coalition seeks to increase support for Ukraine and apply further pressure on Russia, with the ultimate goal of achieving a ceasefire.

Kyiv’s European partners have committed to deploying a multi-national “reassurance force” to deter renewed Russian aggression. However, Moscow has rejected the presence of NATO troops as part of any peace deal and continues to intensify attacks on Ukrainian cities.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly considering withdrawing from diplomatic efforts until both sides show greater flexibility, according to Axios. Despite months of U.S.-led initiatives, the Trump administration has paused military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine at times.

News.Az