Macron urges ‘coherence’ in backing Ukraine, Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday urged European leaders to demonstrate “coherence” in addressing the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, calling for a unified diplomatic and humanitarian response.

“I really want us to collectively wake up here about the coherence we must uphold on these matters. Deep down, we can see it: all these situations show the need for peace, the obvious necessity of returning to diplomacy,” Macron said at the opening of the sixth European Political Community summit in Albania, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Referring to what he described as an “unacceptable humanitarian situation in Gaza,” Macron called for an “immediate ceasefire” and a coordinated humanitarian response.

He also said recent developments showed that Russia had no genuine intention of halting its war on Ukraine without further international pressure.

“I believe that recent hours have shown that Russia has no real intention of achieving this (ceasefire) unless there is increased pressure from Europeans and Americans,” he said, pointing to peace negotiations hosted in Türkiye.

News.Az