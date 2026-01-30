Macron urges ‘massive’ anti-drug crackdown at ports and airports

Speaking on Thursday during a high-level meeting at the Elysee Palace, Macron said France needs a “change of scale” in its response to drug networks. According to the presidency, a comprehensive national anti-drug plan is expected to be unveiled within a month, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Macron described ports and airports as critical entry points for drug trafficking and urged stronger state action at these locations. He said recent operations in French Guiana had proven effective and should be adapted to other parts of the country.

The president also announced that “swift operations” would be launched in mainland France in the coming days, while reinforced security efforts would continue in overseas territories.

Highlighting the “specific challenges” faced by the French West Indies, particularly Martinique, Macron called for a “total and massive” mobilization of additional human and technical resources. He asked ministers to submit concrete proposals within a month and requested an emergency plan for the archipelagos, including closer regional cooperation with partners in North and South America.

Macron is expected to visit the French West Indies in the coming months, the Elysee said.

Reiterating that the state is doing everything possible to dismantle drug cartels, Macron stressed that measures included in a draft law on everyday security must be robust. The bill is being led by Interior Minister Laurent Nunez.