Magnitude 4.7 earthquake strikes Yilan County; tremors felt in Taipei

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A magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck Yilan County in northeastern Taiwan at 7:23 p.m. Monday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, News.Az reports, citing Focus Taiwan.

The epicenter of the temblor was located in Yilan County, about 34.2 kilometers south-southwest of Yilan County Hall, at a depth of 48.8 km, according to the administration.

The earthquake's intensity was highest in Yilan County, Hualien County and Nantou County, where it measured 3 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.

The quake also measured an intensity of 2 in Taoyuan, Taichung, New Taipei, Hsinchu County and Taipei, the CWA said.

News.Az