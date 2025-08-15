Magnitude 5 earthquake jolts Kuril Islands

+ ↺ − 16 px

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 rocked Russia's Kuril Islands, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Available data showed that the incident occurred at 3:46 am local time, 104 kilometers south of the town of Severo-Kuril'sk, home to about 2,422 people, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The epicenter was registered at a depth of 54.4 kilometers.

No casualties or material damage were initially reported following the earthquake.

