Magnitude 5 earthquake jolts Kuril Islands

Photo: Reuters

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 rocked Russia's Kuril Islands, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Available data showed that the incident occurred at 3:46 am local time, 104 kilometers south of the town of Severo-Kuril'sk, home to about 2,422 people, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The epicenter was registered at a depth of 54.4 kilometers.

No casualties or material damage were initially reported following the earthquake.


