Magnitude 5.6 earthquake hits Chile
- 19 Sep 2025 10:07
- 19 Sep 2025 10:12
- 1034773
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/magnitude-56-earthquake-hits-chile Copied
Photo: Flickr
A 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit northern Chile, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center.
A 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit northern Chile, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center.
The epicenter was located 107 kilometers northeast of the city of Alto Hospicio, home to 105,000 people, News.Az reports, citing TASS.
The quake originated at a depth of 89 kilometers.
No casualties or damage have been reported.