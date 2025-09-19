Magnitude 5.6 earthquake hits Chile

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit northern Chile, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center.

The epicenter was located 107 kilometers northeast of the city of Alto Hospicio, home to 105,000 people, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

The quake originated at a depth of 89 kilometers.

No casualties or damage have been reported.

News.Az