Magnitude 5.6 earthquake hits Chile

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit northern Chile, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. 

The epicenter was located 107 kilometers northeast of the city of Alto Hospicio, home to 105,000 people, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

The quake originated at a depth of 89 kilometers.

No casualties or damage have been reported.


