Yandex metrika counter

Magnitude 6 earthquake hits Seram, Indonesia

  • World
  • Share
Magnitude 6 earthquake hits Seram, Indonesia
Photo: Reuters

A magnitude 6 earthquake struck Seram, Indonesia, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) reported on Thursday.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 136 kilometers (approximately 85 miles), according to GFZ. Details on damage or casualties have not yet been released, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation and have urged residents to stay alert for potential aftershocks.

 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      