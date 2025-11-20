Magnitude 6 earthquake hits Seram, Indonesia

+ ↺ − 16 px

A magnitude 6 earthquake struck Seram, Indonesia, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) reported on Thursday.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 136 kilometers (approximately 85 miles), according to GFZ. Details on damage or casualties have not yet been released, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation and have urged residents to stay alert for potential aftershocks.

