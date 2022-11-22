Yandex metrika counter

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes off the coast of Baja California, Mexico

  • World
  • Share
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes off the coast of Baja California, Mexico

An earthquake of 6.2 magnitude struck off the coast of Baja California in Mexico on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said, News.az reports.

The quake, about 30 km (18.6 miles) west-southwest of Las Brisas in Baja California, struck at a depth of 19 kilometers (12 miles), USGS added.

Authorities were investigating whether the temblor had caused any damage in the state of Baja California, Governor Marina del Pilar Avila said on Twitter.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      