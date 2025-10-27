Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes east of Guadeloupe

+ ↺ − 16 px

A shallow magnitude-6.5 earthquake struck off the coast of the French overseas territory of Guadeloupe, according to US seismologists. No damages or injuries have been reported by authorities so far.

The US Geological Survey said the epicentre of the quake hit around 160 kilometres (100 miles) east of the Caribbean island at a depth of nine kilometres around 8:30 am (1230 GMT), News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Authorities issued a brief tsunami warning after the initial tremor, which has been followed by several strong aftershocks.

AFP reporters said they felt the tremors in the French overseas territories of Guadeloupe and Martinique.

The Caribbean is an area of high seismic activity.

A devastating magnitude-7.0 earthquake hit Haiti in 2010, killing more than 200,000 people.

