Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes Drake Passage
- 16 Oct 2025 08:25
- 16 Oct 2025 08:32
- 1037121
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/magnitude-66-earthquake-strikes-drake-passage Copied
Source: US Geological Survey
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 jolted Drake Passage at 0142 GMT on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 60.00 degrees south latitude and 61.70 degrees west longitude.