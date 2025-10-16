Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes Drake Passage

+ ↺ − 16 px

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 jolted Drake Passage at 0142 GMT on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 60.00 degrees south latitude and 61.70 degrees west longitude.

News.Az