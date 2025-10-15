Yandex metrika counter

Magnitude 5.8 earthquake jolts near coast of central Chile

Magnitude 5.8 earthquake jolts near coast of central Chile
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck near the coast of central Chile on Wednesday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 44 km (27 miles), GFZ said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

