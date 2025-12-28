Magnus Carlsen became the World Rapid Champion for the sixth time

Magnus Carlsen became the World Rapid Champion for the sixth time

Norwegian grandmaster Magnus Carlsen won the World Rapid Championship, which took place in Doha, Qatar.

The Norwegian scored 10.5 points and won the tournament for the sixth time. He previously won the title in 2014, 2015, 2019, 2022, and 2023, News.Az reports.

Second place went to Vladislav Artemyev (competing as a neutral), ahead of India's Arjun Erigaisi.

Azerbaijani grandmaster Shakhriyar Mamedyarov scored 9 points and shared 6th-13th places.

News.Az