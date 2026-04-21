Mail blunder, mistrust stall Italy crackdown on Chinese gangs

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A bureaucratic mistake and growing mistrust are hampering Italy’s efforts to crack down on powerful Chinese crime networks operating in the country, according to prosecutors.

In a striking incident, a formal legal response from China to Italy was returned unopened after staff at the Justice Ministry in Rome refused to accept a package requiring a small payment on delivery, sources told Reuters, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The documents—linked to a 2024 attempted murder case involving a Chinese businessman—were sent back because officials were unaware of the shipment, delaying critical cooperation between the two countries.

The error has added to wider tensions and distrust, as Italian authorities struggle to coordinate efforts against transnational criminal networks believed to be generating billions of euros through illicit activities.

In the Tuscan city of Prato, a hub for Italy’s Chinese community, prosecutors have been investigating organized crime linked to money laundering, illegal labor, tax evasion, and trafficking.

Chief prosecutor Luca Tescaroli described Beijing’s initial offer of cooperation—including sending a delegation of law enforcement officials—as “epoch-making.” However, progress has stalled due to disagreements within Italy’s law enforcement and political circles.

Some officials remain cautious about deepening ties with China, citing cybersecurity concerns and past allegations of hacking attempts targeting Italian institutions. Others argue that cooperation is essential to dismantle networks that operate across borders.

Eurojust has been involved in limited cases, but broader collaboration between Italy and China remains uncertain.

For now, the lack of coordination and trust—combined with administrative errors—continues to slow efforts to tackle organized crime groups that investigators say are deeply entrenched and highly sophisticated.

News.Az