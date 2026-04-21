Taiwan president cancels Africa trip, cites Chinese pressure

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lai Ching-te has canceled a planned visit to Eswatini after several African nations withdrew airspace access for his presidential flight, according to officials in Taipei.

Taiwan’s presidential office said three countries—Seychelles, Mauritius, and Madagascar—revoked previously granted overflight permissions without prior notice, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Authorities in Taiwan attributed the move to pressure from China, alleging that Beijing used economic and diplomatic influence to block the trip.

The visit to Eswatini, one of the few countries that maintains formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, was expected to strengthen bilateral relations.

Officials said the sudden withdrawal of airspace access made the trip logistically impossible, leading to its cancellation.

China has not publicly commented on the claims.

The incident underscores ongoing geopolitical tensions between Taiwan and China, particularly regarding Taiwan’s international engagement and diplomatic outreach.

News.Az