Major delays as serious crash shuts M40 near South Warwickshire

Drivers are facing major disruption on the M40 in south Warwickshire after a serious crash left a lorry overturned early this morning. The motorway has been fully closed southbound between junctions 16 (Hockley Heath) and 15 (Warwick), with long delays building in the area.

National Highways said the collision, involving a van and an HGV just after 7am, is still being dealt with, and all emergency services remain at the scene. The motorway was initially partially blocked, but the closure was expanded as crews responded to the incident, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Traffic trapped inside the closure zone is currently being released, but drivers are being urged to avoid the route and expect significant delays. No further details about injuries have yet been released as the situation continues to unfold.

