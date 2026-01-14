Yandex metrika counter

Major fire erupts in Wolverhampton, explosions heard - VIDEO

Photo: expressandstar.com

A large fire has broken out in Wolverhampton, with residents reporting thick smoke filling the sky.

The blaze is believed to have started near Upper Villiers Street. Local witnesses also reported hearing explosions in the vicinity, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

One resident said: “There is thick black smoke and flames and I can hear explosions.”

Another user posted on X, saying: “Can see a big fire in Wolverhampton this morning. Hope everyone is ok. The sky is full of dark smoke.”

West Midlands Roads posted on X that there are now road closures in the area. It says: “Closures on Upper Villiers Street both ways between Marston Road and Sunbeam Street. Avoid the area near St Luke's Church.”


