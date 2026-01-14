Major fire erupts in Wolverhampton, explosions heard - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A large fire has broken out in Wolverhampton, with residents reporting thick smoke filling the sky.

The blaze is believed to have started near Upper Villiers Street. Local witnesses also reported hearing explosions in the vicinity, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

🔥Major fire reported in Wolverhampton sending smoke plumes over city - residents speak of hearing 'explosions' pic.twitter.com/2tSOTuIu9K — News.Az (@news_az) January 14, 2026

One resident said: “There is thick black smoke and flames and I can hear explosions.”

Another user posted on X, saying: “Can see a big fire in Wolverhampton this morning. Hope everyone is ok. The sky is full of dark smoke.”

West Midlands Roads posted on X that there are now road closures in the area. It says: “Closures on Upper Villiers Street both ways between Marston Road and Sunbeam Street. Avoid the area near St Luke's Church.”

News.Az