Major stock market indices worldwide

The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Friday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

IN ASIA

The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 3,994.32 points, down 13.44 points, or 0.34 percent.

The Shenzhen Component Index opened at 13,380.35 points, down 72.07 points, or 0.54 percent.

The Hang Seng Index opened at 26,350.74 points, down 135.16 points, or 0.51 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index opened at 8,806.20 points, down 22.10 points, or 0.25 percent.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average opened at 50,524.31 points, down 359.37 points, or 0.71 percent.

The Straits Times Index opened at 4,512.09 points, up 27.10 points, or 0.60 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index opened at 3,963.72 points, down 62.73 points, or 1.56 percent.

IN THE UNITED STATES

The S&P 500 Index closed at 6,720.32 points, down 75.97 points, or 1.12 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 46,912.30 points, down 398.70 points, or 0.84 percent.

The Nasdaq Composite Index closed at 23,053.99 points, down 445.81 points, or 1.90 percent.

IN EUROPE

The DAX Index closed at 23,734.02 points, down 315.72 points, or 1.31 percent.

The FTSE 100 Index closed at 9,735.78 points, down 41.30 points, or 0.42 percent.

The Paris CAC 40 closed at 7,964.77 points, down 109.46 points, or 1.36 percent.

News.Az