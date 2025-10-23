Indian markets rally as Sensex jumps 700 points, Nifty tops 26,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indian stock markets opened with sharp gains on Thursday, as investor sentiment improved following reports of a potential India–US trade deal in the works.

The upbeat mood came despite weak cues from Asian markets and an overnight drop in Wall Street, News.Az reports, citing Indian media.

The BSE Sensex climbed 727.81 points (0.86%) to open at 85,154.15, while the Nifty 50 rose 188.60 points (0.73%) to start trading at 26,057.20.

Broader markets showed mixed trends — the Nifty Midcap 100 gained 0.2%, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 slipped 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Bank Nifty index traded 0.5% higher, crossing the 58,200 level.

Among key sectors, IT, Private Bank, FMCG, and Metals led the rally, while Realty and Oil & Gas stocks saw mild losses.

Both Sensex and Nifty have advanced nearly 3% over the past five sessions, supported by steady second-quarter results from major banks and market heavyweights such as Reliance Industries.

Market analysts say optimism around a trade pact with the US could further boost foreign investor confidence and sustain the recent rally in Indian equities.

News.Az