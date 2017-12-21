Majority of EU states back UN’s Jerusalem resolution

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany, together with 21 other EU member states, voted in favor of a United Nations resolution calling for the U.S. to withdraw its recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, APA reports citing Anadolu agency.

"The status of Jerusalem should be negotiated between Israelis and Palestinians. It should not be prejudged,” the German Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted on Twitter on Thursday evening.

"We therefore today voted for the resolution at the UN which underlines our well-known position,” the ministry added.

EU heavyweights France, the U.K., Italy and Spain also backed the UN General Assembly resolution, and stressed their commitment to a two-state solution.

Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, the Greek Cypriot administration, Greece, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Malta, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia and Sweden were the other EU governments which supported the resolution.

