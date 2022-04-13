Majority of French citizens in Baku voted for Macron

+ ↺ − 16 px

The results of the voting held at the polling station opened in Baku for French citizens in Azerbaijan in connection with the April 10 presidential elections in France have been announced, News.az reports quoting the website of the French Embassy.

According to the Embassy, 101 (53.44%) out of 189 French voters registered in Azerbaijan took part in the voting.h

The candidate who received the most votes was the current president, centrist Emmanuel Macron. He received 34 votes (34.34%).

Left-wing candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon received 25.25% of the vote.

