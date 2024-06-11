Malawi's vice president, 9 others killed in plane crash

+ ↺ − 16 px

Malawi's vice president and nine others have been killed after their military jet crashed into a mountainous forest, News.Az reports citing the Sun.

A huge search operation was launched after the plane carrying Dr Saulos Chilima, 51, failed to land at Mzuzu International Airport on June 10.The jet, which also had former first lady Shanil Dzimbiri on board, left the southern African nation's capital, Lilongwe, at 9.17 am local time and was due to arrive 45 minutes later.But air traffic control warned the pilot not to attempt a landing and to turn around because of bad weather, President Lazarus Chakwera said.Air traffic control then lost contact with the jet and it vanished from radar a short time later.Frantic search crews combed through the area for hours before eventually tracking down the wreckage.The President's office confirmed all ten on board had been killed.A statement said: "The aircraft, which was carrying the Vice President, the Right Honourable Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima, was found this morning in the Chikangawa forest."Unfortunately, all on board have perished in the crash."The President has declared a national day of mourning and has ordered that all flags fly at half-mast from today until the day of the funeral."Chakwera said Dzimbiri, the ex-wife of former President Bakili Muluzi, was also one of the passengers.The group was travelling to attend the funeral of a former government minister.Three of those onboard were the military crew flying the plane, the president said.

News.Az