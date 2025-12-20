Malayalam cinema legend Sreenivasan dies at 69

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sreenivasan, one of the most influential figures in Malayalam cinema, has died at the age of 69, according to Indian media reports. The veteran actor, director, and screenwriter passed away on Saturday morning after battling a long-term illness.





Reports said Sreenivasan’s health deteriorated suddenly, following which he was admitted to a hospital in Thrippunithura, where his death was confirmed, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Widely respected for his sharp social commentary and relatable humour, Sreenivasan carved a unique place in Indian cinema. Over a career spanning several decades, he acted in more than 200 films and wrote screenplays that resonated deeply with everyday life in Kerala.

Having written scripts for over 50 films, Sreenivasan was known for using humour as a powerful tool to highlight the struggles of the common man. His writing made complex social issues accessible and earned him lasting popularity across generations.

An all-round performer, he was celebrated for his impeccable comic timing, wit, and authenticity—qualities that extended beyond his films to interviews and public appearances. His collaborations with actors such as Mohanlal produced some of Malayalam cinema’s most memorable moments and dialogues.

Sreenivasan’s notable works include Nadodikkattu, Sandesham, Pattanapravesham, Vadakkunokkiyantram, Njan Prakashan, and Katha Parayumpol, which was later remade in Hindi as Billu. He frequently collaborated with acclaimed directors Priyadarshan and Sathyan Anthikkad.

He received several prestigious honours, including National Film Awards, Kerala State Film Awards, Filmfare Awards South, and multiple lifetime achievement awards.

Sreenivasan is survived by his wife Vimala and sons Vineeth Sreenivasan and Dhyan Sreenivasan, both prominent names in Malayalam cinema. Tributes from fans and colleagues poured in on social media, remembering him as a storyteller who made audiences laugh while urging them to think.

News.Az