Australia's Green becomes IPL's most expensive overseas player

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green became the most expensive overseas player in Indian Premier League (IPL) history when Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bought him for 25.2 crore INR (£2.1 million) at the 2026 auction.

Green’s successful bid followed a competitive auction battle with Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings, surpassing the 24.75 crore INR (£2.3 million at the time) that KKR paid for fellow Australian Mitchell Starc in the 2024 auction, News.Az reports, citing BBC Sport.

Green now ranks as the third most expensive player in IPL history.

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant currently holds the overall record after joining Lucknow Super Giants for 27 crore INR (£2.54 million) at the 2025 auction, while India batter Shreyas Iyer was signed by Punjab Kings for 26.75 crore INR (£2.51 million) earlier that day.

Green, 26, has previously played for Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, scoring 707 runs at a strike rate above 150 and taking 16 wickets in 29 IPL matches.

Although sold in the capped batters category, Green confirmed he will participate as an all-rounder, attributing the category listing to a “stuff-up” by his management.

Green has faced back injuries throughout his career, missing the 2025 IPL after surgery. He returned to action as a specialist batter in June but is currently playing as an all-rounder for Australia in the ongoing Ashes series against England.

The 2026 IPL auction continues, with 18 England players on the longlist. Opener Ben Duckett will make his IPL debut after being picked by Delhi Capitals for 2 crore INR (£167,000), while Liam Livingstone, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, and Jamie Smith went unsold.

News.Az