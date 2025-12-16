Malaysia PM unveils cabinet reshuffle

+ ↺ − 16 px

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim unveiled new ministerial appointments on Tuesday as part of a cabinet reshuffle.

In a televised address, Anwar, who also serves as finance minister, explained that the reshuffle aims to make adjustments to better deliver on promised reforms and address socio-economic challenges, including the rising cost of living, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Some existing ministers were reassigned to different portfolios, while new members were appointed. Key appointments include Economy Minister Akmal Nasir, Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Johari Ghani, Human Resources Minister R. Ramanan, and Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong.

