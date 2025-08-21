Malaysian fighter jet catches fire after takeoff - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Malaysian fighter jet caught fire after its takeoff from the runway on Thursday in the Pahang state.

The videos circulating on social media show the jet catching fire soon after it takes off from the runway, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

F/A-18D Hornet of the Royal Malaysian Air Force [RMAF] has crashed during the takeoff from the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Airport.



The Royal Malaysian Air Force has confirmed that an incident involving one of its F/A-18D Hornet fighter aircraft occurred at 9.05 pm local time (1305GMT) on Thursday at the Sultan Ahmad Shah Airport in Kuantan city, according to the local newspaper Star, citing a statement.

"We are taking immediate action and will update on the latest development," said the air force.

