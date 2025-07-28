Malaysian PM: Thailand and Cambodia agree to immediate ceasefire

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thailand and Cambodia have reached an agreement on an immediate and unconditional ceasefire to end ongoing border clashes, according to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Thailand’s acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet met on Monday for the ceasefire talks at Anwar’s official residence in Malaysia’s administrative capital of Putrajaya, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Anwar said that US President Donald Trump as well as the Chinese leadership were in close contact with the leaders of both countries as well as Malaysia “to find a peaceful resolution to the conflict”.

