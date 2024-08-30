Maldivian election observers visit Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission, met with Ali Nashaath, head of the Maldivian Observation Mission and Vice-Chairman of the Maldivian Election Commission, who is in Azerbaijan to observe the snap parliamentary elections set for September 1, 2024

During the meeting, Panahov provided the delegation with detailed information about the preparations for the election process across the country, including voter numbers, polling stations, ballot printing, and other election preparations.Panahov highlighted that residents of Karabakh and East Zangezur will vote in their native lands for the first time in many years, noting that over 42,000 eligible voters in the recently liberated territories will exercise their constitutional rights.Ali Nashaath praised the preparations for the snap parliamentary elections, noting that they are conducted excellently, in line with Azerbaijan`s legislation, and meet international standards.

News.Az