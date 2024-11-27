Man City squander three-goal lead in Champions League draw; Bayern beat PSG

+ ↺ − 16 px

In a dramatic UEFA Champions League Week 5 on Tuesday, English Premier League club Manchester City were held to a 3-3 draw by Dutch side Feyenoord, despite leading 3-0 at halftime.

Erling Haaland's brace and Ilkay Gundogan's strike seemed to secure a comfortable win for the Sky Blues, but Feyenoord mounted a remarkable comeback, with goals from Anis Hadj-Moussa, Santiago Gimenez, and David Hancko in the final 15 minutes. With the draw, City dropped to 15th in the standings with 8 points, while Feyenoord are in 20th with 7 points, News.Az reports.Meanwhile, Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan surged to the top of their group after defeating Leipzig 1-0 at San Siro, thanks to an own goal by Leipzig's Castello Lukeba. Inter now lead the standings with 13 points, while Leipzig remain rooted to the bottom with 0 points.In Spain, Robert Lewandowski's double led Barcelona to a commanding 3-0 victory over Brest at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. Dani Olmo also found the net as Barcelona moved into second place with 12 points, while Brest sit in 9th with 10 points.Arsenal cruised to a 5-1 win over Sporting Lisbon in Portugal. Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz, and Gabriel scored for the Gunners, with Bukayo Saka converting a penalty and Leandro Trossard adding another. Arsenal climbed to 7th place with 10 points, while Sporting remain just behind on goal difference.Finally, Bayern Munich triumphed 1-0 over Paris Saint-Germain, with Kim Min-jae's first-half goal securing the win. PSG were reduced to 10 men after Ousmane Dembele's red card in the 57th minute. Bayern now sit in 11th place with 9 points, while PSG are in 26th with just 4 points.

News.Az