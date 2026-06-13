Shark attack at Sydney's Coogee Beach leaves woman critical

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A popular Sydney beach has been shut down after a woman was left fighting for her life following a horrific shark attack on Saturday morning.

Emergency services rushed to Coogee Beach in Sydney's eastern suburbs just before 11:15 a.m. local time. Highlighting the chaotic scene, heroic bystanders—including a surf rescue boat operator and a paddleboarder—sprang into action to pull the woman from the water and bring her to shore, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The victim, believed to be in her 30s, sustained severe, life-threatening injuries to both her leg and her arm. Paramedics treated her at the scene before preparing her for an emergency air transfer to a local hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

The attack caught many by surprise, though several beachgoers reported spotting a shark in the area moments before the incident occurs.

In response to the tragedy, authorities immediately cleared the water. Randwick Council has closed Coogee Beach and all neighboring beaches as a precaution. Lifeguards and local officials are currently monitoring the waters, and the beaches will remain strictly closed until authorities determine it is safe for swimmers to return.

News.Az