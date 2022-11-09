Man detained after egg thrown at King Charles

+ ↺ − 16 px

A man was detained on Wednesday after an egg was thrown at King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla as they carried out an engagement in northern England, News.az reports citing Reuters.

The egg landed near the British monarch and his wife as they arrived for a traditional ceremony in York. They appeared to be unmoved by the incident.

Police officers rushed in to detain the protester who was shouting slogans.

Charles, who came to the throne in September after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth, is currently on a two-day tour of northern England.

