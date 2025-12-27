Man killed, 2 police officers injured in shooting during North Carolina custody exchange

Two Mint Hill police officers were also wounded in the incident and remain in critical condition, the Mint Hill Police Department said in a social media statement, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

Police were called to the exchange at an Edible Arrangement store around 10:45 a.m. when the man drew a gun and began shooting. Officers returned fire, and the man was killed in the exchange.

Employees at nearby Empire Pizza, on a smoke break, reported seeing one officer lead another outside the store with blood on their hands, according to manager Kevin Phayme.