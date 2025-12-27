Yandex metrika counter

Man killed, 2 police officers injured in shooting during North Carolina custody exchange

Man killed, 2 police officers injured in shooting during North Carolina custody exchange
A man was shot and killed Friday after opening fire on police during a child custody exchange in a suburb of Charlotte, North Carolina, authorities said.

Two Mint Hill police officers were also wounded in the incident and remain in critical condition, the Mint Hill Police Department said in a social media statement, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

Police were called to the exchange at an Edible Arrangement store around 10:45 a.m. when the man drew a gun and began shooting. Officers returned fire, and the man was killed in the exchange.

Employees at nearby Empire Pizza, on a smoke break, reported seeing one officer lead another outside the store with blood on their hands, according to manager Kevin Phayme.

Mint Hill is a suburb of about 27,000 people about 12 miles (19 kilometers) east of Charlotte.


