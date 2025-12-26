Japan stabbing and spray attack injure 15

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Friday, 15 people were injured in a factory in central Japan following an attack involving a knife and an unidentified liquid.

Eight people were stabbed, and seven others were injured by a bleaching agent that was thrown on them, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

At least five people required emergency medical care, but the severity of their injuries is unknown, according to the Civil Defense.

Shizuka Prefectural Police stated that the attacker is a 38-year-old man who has been arrested and charged with attempted murder, without providing further details.

The attack occurred at a rubber factory in Mishima City belonging to Yokohama Rubber, a company specializing in the manufacture of truck and bus tires.

Violent crimes are rare in Japan, which has some of the strictest gun laws in the world.

In 1995, a sarin gas attack on the Tokyo subway killed 14 people and injured thousands.

