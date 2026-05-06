Man shot dead in Yerevan, police launch murder investigation

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A man has been shot dead in Armenia’s capital Yerevan, with authorities launching a murder investigation, local media report.

According to Shamshyan.com, emergency services received information at around 13:30 local time that gunshots had been heard at an address on Bagratunyats Street 13, and that there was a wounded person at the scene, News.Az reports, citing News.Am.

Before the arrival of criminal investigators and police officers, a man with a gunshot wound was transported to hospital. He later died without regaining consciousness.

Following the incident, the Investigative Committee’s Shengavit division opened a criminal case on suspicion of murder. Authorities are currently working to establish the circumstances of the shooting, identify both the victim and the gunman, and locate the suspect and the weapon used.

Evidence found at the scene reportedly included traces resembling blood, cigarette butts and other items.

Witnesses at the scene said the victim was approximately 40 years old and identified him as Artem.

News.Az