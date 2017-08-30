Man takes young woman hostage in Yerevan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian website reported about an emergency in one of the billiard bars in Yerevan.

An unknown man took a young woman hostage in the bar, Shamshyan.com reported.

Eyewitnesses told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the man who attacked had put the knife on the young woman’s neck and threatened to kill her.

Prior to the police arriving at the scene, there was an argument inside the billiard bar, during which the attacker threw the objects that were inside for a long time outside and broke the glasses of the billiard bar.

The law enforcement officers that arrived at the scene started speaking with him, during which, according to eyewitnesses, a sniper shot him in the head, and he died on the spot. He was taken to hospital already dead.

The 23-year-old woman, who was taken hostage, was taken to “Erebouni” Medical Center. She is being examined. Doctors say she is in stable condition.

“Erebouni” Medical Center Director Mikayel Manukyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that according to preliminary data, there are bruises on the young woman’s body and a scratch on her neck.

The section of the street running along the scene of this incident has been closed for traffic.

The man who took young woman as a hostage in one of billiard bars of Yerevan has been identified as 31-year-old resident of Yerevan named Gor.

According to preliminary reports, Gor and the young woman knew each other.

News.Az

