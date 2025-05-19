Man Utd nearing deal for Wolves forward Matheus Cunha

+ ↺ − 16 px

Manchester United are reportedly nearing the signing of Wolves forward Matheus Cunha as they look to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season.

The Brazilian international has been heavily linked with a summer switch to Old Trafford for several weeks now as manager Ruben Amorim attempts to move quickly in the transfer market to reshape his ailing squad who sit 16th in the Premier League table with only one game to go this term but have reached the Europa League final, News.Az reports, citing foreign media

United were rumoured to be planning early pursuits of both Cunha and Ipswich striker Liam Delap, who has a number of potential suitors and a release clause that will fall to £30million as a result of the Tractor Boys’ relegation this season.

It appears the Red Devils have been pushing to conclude the deal for Cunha first, with a potential battle looming with the likes of Chelsea, Newcastle and Nottingham Forest for Delap. According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano and GiveMeSport, Cunha has accepted the move and is now on the verge of agreeing personal terms. He reports that Amorim has already given the green light to the deal, with United said to view the 25-year-old as "perfect" for their project having made new contact over the last 48 hours and offered a long-term contract. Cunha has scored 33 goals and provided 15 assists in 90 appearances for Wolves since joining initially on loan in January 2023 before then finalising a permanent £35m switch from Atletico Madrid that summer, having previously played in Germany with both Hertha Berlin and RB Leipzig after starting his career in Brazil with Coritiba and FC Sion in Switzerland. He has one goal in 13 senior international caps for Brazil to date. This season, he has netted 17 times with six assists for Wolves in 34 outings across all competitions. Cunha was strongly linked with an exit from Wolves in January amid reported interest from United, Arsenal and Tottenham, but ended up signing a new four-and-a-half year contract at Molineux lasting until the summer of 2029 that was said to contain a release clause valued at approximately £62.5m. He has served two bans this season, the first of which saw him suspended for two games and fined £80,000 after clashing with a member of Ipswich's security staff after Wolves' 2-1 loss at Portman Road in December.

