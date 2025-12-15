Manchester Airport faces major delays after runway closure
Manchester Airport has experienced significant delays on dozens of arrivals and departures due to the closure of one of its two runways, affecting thousands of passengers at the UK’s third-busiest airport.
The runway was closed after a surface failure was detected on one of the taxiways, requiring engineers to shut it down for repairs, News.Az reports, citing The Independent.
Compounding the situation, heavy rain has caused poor visibility, prompting air traffic controllers to limit the number of incoming flights.
While there are no restrictions on departures and some flights have departed on schedule, late arrivals are expected to cause further delays throughout the morning.
Flightradar reported: “Runway 05L/23R at Manchester airport is closed due to a surface failure. With the airport operating only one runway, passengers can expect significant delays."
Arrivals over an hour late include: