Heavy rain prompts safety warning in Sydney

A new safety alert has been issued for Sydney, Australia, this morning as the State Emergency Service (SES) warned of torrential rainfall.

The SES urged residents in greater Sydney, the Illawarra, and the Central Tablelands to “monitor conditions and follow safety advice,” highlighting areas including Sydney, Wollondilly/Wingecarribee, and Greater Wollongong, News.Az reports, citing Australian media.

The warning follows an earlier SES alert for New South Wales regarding the risk of widespread flash flooding across the state. Threatened areas include metropolitan Sydney, the Illawarra, and parts of the state’s north and north-east.

“Flash flooding is dangerous and unpredictable. It can occur suddenly and without warning,” the SES stated in a post on X.

The Bureau of Meteorology's Dean Narramore yesterday forecast "severe thunderstorms" today through eastern NSW and southern Queensland.

"It's going to see widespread rain and thunderstorms through much of eastern New South Wales on Friday afternoon into Friday evening," he said.

Heavy falls have already been recorded this morning as BoM issued severe thunderstorm warnings for Sydney, the Blue Mountains, the Hawkesbury, the Illawarra, the Hunter, and the Central Tablelands. "The Bureau of Meteorology warns that, at 8.25am, severe thunderstorms likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding were detected near Oakdale and Warragamba," one warning read. "They are forecast to affect the area west of Picton by 8.40am and Camden, Picton and the Nattai Tablelands by 8.55am." Falls of 74.5mm were observed in just two hours this morning at Kangy Angy on the Central Coast, and 70mm in three hours at Lake Macquarie. People are urged to keep clear of creeks and storm drains, not ride or drive through floodwaters, and contact Triple Zero in emergencies.

