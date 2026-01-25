Manchester United secured their second win under Carrick by beating Arsenal

Manchester United beat Arsenal 3-2 in an away match of the 23rd round of the English Football Championship, News.Az reports.

Bryan Mbemo (37th minute), Patrick Dorgu (51), and Matheus Cunha (87) scored for the winners. Mikel Merino (84) scored for the losers. In the 29th minute, Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez scored an own goal.

Manchester United secured their second consecutive victory since Michael Carrick's appointment as head coach. The Englishman took charge of the team on January 13, signing a contract until the end of the current season. In the previous round, Manchester United beat Manchester City 2-0.

Arsenal leads the English Premier League table, while Manchester United is fourth with 50 and 38 points, respectively. Arsenal will play Leeds away on January 31st, while Manchester United will host Fulham on February 1st.

