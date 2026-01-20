Champions League Matchday 7: What to watch and key stats to know

As the Champions League group phase continues, News.Az, citing UEFA.com, presents the crucial stats and facts to keep an eye on during each of the Matchday 7 encounters.

Tuesday 20 January

Kairat Almaty vs Club Brugge (16:30)

This marks the first encounter between Kairat Almaty and Club Brugge in UEFA competition. Neither side has previously faced a team from the other's country.

This is Club Brugge's 150th European Cup match. They are the second Belgian club to reach the landmark after Anderlecht (200).

Kairat Almaty are without a win in their previous 12 UEFA competition group stage/league phase matches (D3 L9)

Club Brugge are winless in their last five Champions League matches (D1 L4). They are also without a win in their previous six away league phase fixtures (D1 L5) and have lost all three this season.

Bodø/Glimt vs Manchester City (18:45)

Bodø/Glimt are winless in their previous six encounters with English opposition (D1 L5) – the lone draw came at home to Tottenham on Matchday 2 – while this is Manchester City's first UEFA competition game against a Norwegian team.

The Norwegian side have won only one of their last 11 UEFA competition matches (D3 L7), and are winless in seven (D3 L4), but have only failed to score in two of their last 22.

City's next goal will be their 300th in the Champions League proper.

Erling Haaland has scored in his last six Champions League starts, a total of eight goals. A goal against Bodø/Glimt would make him the first Norwegian player to score against a Norwegian team in the Champions League proper, a feat team-mate Oscar Bobb could also achieve.

Erling Haaland scored the only goal of the game in his one previous away match against Bodø/Glimt, a 55th-minute winner when playing for Molde in the Eliteserien on 7 October 2018.

Pep Guardiola's side have won their last two away matches in the league phase and five of their last seven overall (D1 L1).

Copenhagen vs Napoli

This is the first UEFA competition match between Copenhagen and Napoli.

Copenhagen have managed just one win in their ten UEFA meetings with Italian opposition (D3 L6) — a 2-1 home victory over Lazio in the first leg of a third qualifying round tie in the 2001/02 Champions League.

The Danish club are targeting a third consecutive victory in the Champions League proper for only the third time, having previously achieved the feat in 2006/07 and 2010/11. Victory would also be their 50th in the European Cup; they would be the first Danish club to reach that milestone.

Napoli's only prior UEFA meetings with Danish opposition came in the 2015/16 Europa League group stage, where they recorded two wins over Midtjylland.

The Italian club have lost their last five away Champions League matches and have only won two of their last eight European games (D2 L4).

Napoli's Danish forward Rasmus Højlund began his senior career at Copenhagen and scored twice against them in the Champions League for Manchester United in November 2023.

Inter vs Arsenal

Inter also hosted Arsenal in the league phase last season, Hakan Çalhanoğlu's penalty the difference in a 1-0 Inter victory on Matchday 4. Their only other UEFA encounters came in the 2003/04 group stage, Inter claiming a 3-0 away win in London on Matchday 1 before Arsenal responded with a 5-1 victory in Milan on Matchday 5.

Inter have lost their last two Champions League matches; they have never suffered three straight defeats in the competition proper. Their Matchday 6 defeat by Liverpool ended a run of 18 matches unbeaten at home in the Champions League proper (W15 D3).

Inter midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan played for Arsenal across 2018 and 2019, scoring nine times in 59 appearances. His first goal for the Gunners was at San Siro, in a 2-0 win against Milan in the Europa League round of 16 first leg on 8 March 2018.

Arsenal are the only team to win their first six league phase matches. This is the first time they have started with six successive wins in the Champions League proper; victory against Inter would make it seven consecutive victories in UEFA competition for the first time in the club's history.

Since the Matchday 4 defeat at Inter in 2024/25, Arsenal have won ten consecutive league phase matches, conceding just three goals.

Arsenal need one goal to reach 400 in European Cup history.

Gabriel Martinelli has scored in five consecutive Champions League appearances, the first player in Arsenal's history to achieve the feat.

Olympiacos vs Leverkusen

The teams' only previous UEFA meetings came in the 2002/03 Champions League, Olympiacos winning 6-2 in Greece on Matchday 1 before Leverkusen recorded a 2-0 home victory on Matchday 5.

Olympiacos are seeking back-to-back victories in a single Champions League campaign (Matchday 1 to final) for the first time since winning three in a row in 2015/16.

However, the Greek side are winless in their last 13 encounters with German opposition (D1 L12), their most recent victory coming when they hosted Borussia Dortmund in October 2011.

Leverkusen are unbeaten in their last three games against Greek opposition (W2 D1), keeping clean sheets in all of them.

The German side have lost only three of their last 22 UEFA competition group stage/league phase matches (W13 D6) and have won their last two away league phase games.

Leverkusen have opened the scoring in four of their last five Champions League matches. Alejandro Grimaldo has scored in their last two.

Real Madrid vs Monaco

The only previous UEFA meetings between these sides came in the quarter-finals of the 2003/04 Champions League. Real Madrid won 4-2 at home in the first leg before Monaco claimed a 3-1 victory in the return fixture to progress to the semi-finals on away goals.

Madrid have lost just one of their 18 home fixtures against French opposition in UEFA competition (W13 D4).

Kylian Mbappé began his senior career at Monaco, scoring six goals in nine Champions League appearances in 2016/17. He then scored 11 in 14 games against Monaco in all competitions for Paris Saint-Germain. Mbappé's nine goals this term is his best-ever tally in a Champions League campaign.

Aurélien Tchouaméni is also a former Monaco player. He found the net eight times in 95 games for the Principality club between 2020–22.

Eduardo Camavinga (23 years 71 days) could become the second youngest French player to reach 50 appearances in the Champions League proper after Mbappé (22 years 339 days).

Monaco have won their last two UEFA matches against Spanish opposition, most recently defeating Barcelona 2-1 at home on Matchday 1 of last season's Champions League. They have struggled on their travels to Spain, though, winning just two of their last ten away European fixtures against Spanish opposition (D1 L7).

Monaco are unbeaten in their last five Champions League matches (W2 D3); Folarin Balogun has scored in their last three.

Sporting CP vs Paris Saint-Germain

This is the first UEFA competition encounter between Sporting CP and Paris. Sporting CP have recorded successive victories over French opposition, overcoming Marseille 2-1 in Lisbon on Matchday 3 having defeated Lille 2-0 to make a winning start to their league phase campaign in 2024/25.

The Portuguese club have won seven of their last nine home matches against French teams (L2).

Sporting CP have won all three of their home matches in this season's league phase.

Paris have managed just one win through eight away fixtures against Portuguese opposition (D2 L5). The solitary success was a 1-0 victory at Braga in the UEFA Cup round of 16 in March 2009.

The holders have lost only one of their last nine league phase matches in the Champions League (W7 D1).

Aged 25 years and 341 days, Vitinha could become the third youngest Portuguese player to reach 50 appearances in the Champions League proper, after Cristiano Ronaldo (24y 83d) and Nani (25y 20d).

Full-back Nuno Mendes made 47 appearances for Sporting CP before joining Paris on loan in August 2021. He moved permanently to the French capital the following summer.

Tottenham vs Borussia Dortmund

Tottenham and Dortmund have faced each other six times in UEFA competition. Dortmund won their first two meetings in the 2015/16 Europa League round of 16, but Spurs have triumphed in the four encounters since — most recently in the 2018/19 Champions League round of 16, when they won 3-0 in London and 1-0 in Dortmund.

The north London club are unbeaten in their last five matches against German teams (W3 D2). They are also undefeated in 23 home European games (W19 D4).

Tottenham have won their three home Champions League matches this season without conceding.

Thomas Frank's side have opened the scoring in their previous three Champions League outings, going on to score a total of three or more goals in each of those.

Dortmund have lost seven of their last eight away European matches against English teams (W1).

The German club have opened the scoring in five of their six Champions League matches this season.

Villarreal vs Ajax

This is the first UEFA competition match between Villarreal and Ajax.

Villarreal have won each of their last four encounters with Dutch opposition, most recently defeating Twente twice in the 2010/11 Europa League quarter-finals.

However, the Yellow Submarine are winless in their last nine games in the Champions League proper (D2 L7).

Villarreal forward Georges Mikautadze joined Ajax from Metz in summer 2023 but only made nine appearances for the club before returning to Metz on loan in January 2024. He then joined Lyon permanently in June 2024.

Ajax have only won two of their last 13 away matches against Spanish teams in UEFA competition (D2 L9).

The Dutch club are targeting consecutive victories in the Champions League proper for the first time since 2021/22 campaign, when they won all six of their group stage matches.

None of Ajax's 44 UEFA matches against Spanish teams have ended goalless.

Wednesday 21 January

Galatasaray vs Atlético de Madrid (18:45)

Atleti are unbeaten in the previous six meetings between the sides (W4 D2), most recently recording a pair of 2-0 victories in the 2015/16 Champions League group stage with Antoine Griezmann scoring all four goals. They triumphed in all three encounters played in Türkiye.

The Turkish outfit have won only one of their last 21 matches against Spanish teams (D5 L15).

Galatasaray midfielder Lucas Torreira made 26 appearances for Atleti during a loan spell at the club from Arsenal in 2020/21.

Atleti have lost only one of their 14 matches against Turkish teams (W10 D3), winning the last five.

Diego Simeone's charges have won ten of their last 13 Champions League matches (L3). They have gone 23 matches in the competition without a draw.

Jan Oblak will become the first Slovenian player to reach 100 appearances in the Champions League proper if he players, and only the second reach a century for Atleti after Koke (108).

Julián Álvarez has scored ten goals in his last 11 Champions League appearances.

Qarabağ vs Frankfurt (18:45)

Qarabağ and Frankfurt's previous UEFA encounters were in the play-off round of the 2013/14 Europa League, the German side advancing 4-1 on aggregate after a 2-0 win in Azerbaijan and a 2-1 victory at home. Those fixtures are Frankfurt's only meetings with a team from Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani club are winless in their previous ten matches against German teams (D2 L8).

Qarabağ have scored at least twice in each of their last five home European games.

Frankfurt have managed just one win in their last eight UEFA fixtures (D2 L5) and none in five (D1 L4). They have never gone six successive European games without a victory.

Atalanta vs Athletic Club

This is the first UEFA competition match between Atalanta and Athletic Club.

Atalanta are winless in their last seven meetings with Spanish opposition (D2 L5), their only victories coming against Valencia in the 2019/20 Champions League round of 16 (4-1 home, 4-3 away).

The Bergamo club are unbeaten in their last five Champions League outings (W4 D1), winning each of their previous three, and have lost only one of their last ten home European group stage/league phase matches (W5 D4).

All eight of Atalanta's goals in this season's league phase have come in the second half. Charles De Ketelaere has scored in their previous two matches.

Athletic Club have won just one of their 11 away fixtures against Italian opposition (D4 L6), 2-1 at Sampdoria in the UEFA Cup first round in September 1997. Overall they have lost only three of their last 14 matches against Italian teams (W6 D5).

The Basque club have won only one of their last eight matches in UEFA competition (D2 L5), the last two finishing goalless.

Chelsea vs Pafos

This is the first UEFA match between these sides and the first for Pafos against an English team.

Chelsea's only prior meetings with a Cypriot side came against APOEL in the 2009/10 Champions League group stage. They secured a 1-0 victory in Cyprus on Matchday 2 before drawing 2-2 at Stamford Bridge on Matchday 6.

The Blues have lost only two of their last 62 UEFA competition group stage/league phase matches at Stamford Bridge. They are unbeaten in 17 (W13 D4), a run that stretches back to a Champions League defeat against Valencia in September 2019.

Chelsea have scored in their last 21 European games.

Pafos have won only two of their last seven UEFA competition matches (D3 L2).

The Cypriot side have not scored a goal in their three away league phase fixtures this season.

Pafos defender David Luiz won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2012, and added UEFA Europa League titles in 2013 and 2019 across two spells at the club.

Bayern München vs Union Saint-Gilloise

This is the first UEFA competition meeting between these clubs

Bayern have lost only one of their last 11 matches against Belgian teams (W7 D3) and have won eight of their nine at home (L1).

Bayern are unbeaten in their last 37 home matches in the Champions League group stage/league phase, recording 35 wins and 2 draws since their 2-3 defeat by Manchester City in December 2013.

A win would be Bayern's 250th in the European Cup, making them only the second club to reach the milestone after Real Madrid (306 prior to MD7).

Lennart Karl, who will be aged 17 years 333 days at kick-off, can become the youngest player to score in four consecutive Champions League matches, breaking the record of Kylian Mbappé (18 years 120 days).

Union SG have lost just two of their eight previous meetings with German opposition (W3 D3) and are unbeaten in their four matches in Germany (W2 D2).

However, the Belgian side have lost four of their last five Champions League games (W1).

Juventus vs Benfica

Benfica have won seven of the nine previous meetings between the sides (D1 L1), most recently recording a 2-0 victory in Turin on Matchday 8 of last season's Champions League. The only success for Juventus was a 3-0 home win in the UEFA Cup quarter-finals in March 1993.

Juventus have lost just three of their 12 home matches against Portuguese opposition (W7 D2), all three defeats coming against Benfica.

The Italian club have have lost only two of their last 12 home European games (W6 D4) and are aiming to win three consecutive Champions League matches for the first time since 2021/22, when they recorded five victories in a row.

Weston McKennie could become the second United States player to reach 40 appearances in the Champions League proper after Christian Pulišić (63).

Benfica are unbeaten in their last four meetings with Italian opposition (W2 D2) and earned a 2-0 home victory against Napoli on Matchday 6.

The Portuguese side are also aiming to win a third consecutive match in the competition proper. They last achieved the feat during 2022/23.

Leandro Barreiro has scored in Benfica's last two Champions League matches.

Newcastle United vs PSV Eindhoven

PSV won both previous Champions League encounters between the sides, defeating Newcastle 1-0 at home and 2-0 away in the 1997/98 group stage. Their only other meetings came in the quarter-finals of the 2003/04 UEFA Cup, when Newcastle advanced to the semi-finals after a 1-1 draw in Eindhoven and a 2-1 home victory.

Newcastle have won seven of their last nine meetings with Dutch opposition (D1 L1), though their only defeat in that sequence came in the most recent encounter — 0-2 at AZ Alkmaar in the UEFA Cup round of 16 in March 2007.

The Magpies have won their last four matches at home against Dutch teams and lost only four of their last 34 home European games (W23 D7).

Anthony Gordon has scored five goals in six Champions League appearances this season.

PSV have won both their fixtures against English opposition in the league phase of the Champions League, defeating Liverpool 3-2 in Eindhoven on Matchday 8 last season and 4-1 at Anfield on Matchday 5 this season.

The Eindhoven club have scored in 18 of their last 19 Champions League group stage/league phase matches. Guus Til has scored in their last two while Ricardo Pepi has three goals in the last four.

Marseille vs Liverpool

The overall UEFA head to head record between the sides shows two wins for Marseille, three for Liverpool and one draw. The English club have won the last three meetings, the most recent in 2008.

On Matchday 5, Marseille ended a run of 12 successive matches without a win against English teams (D3 L9) when they defeated Newcastle 2-1.

Victory would extend Marseille's winning Champions League run to three matches for the first time since 2010/11.

Igor Paixão has four goals in Marseille's last five Champions League matches.

Liverpool have won 16 of their last 19 UEFA Champions League group stage/league phase matches (L3) and lost only two of their last eight games against French teams at this stage (W5 D1).

Dominik Szoboszlai has found the net in three of Liverpool's last four Champions League matches.

Slavia Praha vs Barcelona

The only previous encounters between Slavia Praha and Barcelona came in the 2019/20 Champions League group stage, Barça winning 2-1 in Czechia on Matchday 3 before a 0-0 draw in Spain on Matchday 4.

Slavia Praha have won only two of their 16 matches against Spanish teams (D7 L7) and are without a win in their previous 13 UEFA competition matches overall (D5 L8). Their last victory in the Champions League proper was in September 2007.

The Czech side have not scored a goal in their last five Champions League matches.

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last eight matches against Czech opposition (W7 D1).

However, Hansi Flick's men have won only one of their last five away Champions League matches (D1 L3) and conceded three or more goals in four of those fixtures.

Lamine Yamal has more goal involvements than any other player aged 18 or younger in Champions League history (Matchday 1 to final) with 14 (seven goals and seven assists), surpassing Kylian Mbappé's previous record of 13 (ten goals and three assists).

Further ahead

The league phase wraps up with 18 simultaneous matches on Wednesday 28 January, confirming the 24 teams who will advance from the league phase.

Benfica host Real Madrid in a rematch of the 1962 UEFA European Cup final while Borussia Dortmund and Paris will be tested at home by Inter and Newcastle respectively. Should they defeat Inter, Arsenal will aim to become the first team to finish the league phase of the Champions League with a perfect record when they take on Kairat Almaty.

The draw for the 2025/26 Champions League knockout phase play-offs takes place on Friday 30 January.