Manchester United set club anti-record for number of defeats in the Premier League in a season

Manchester United have set a club anti-record for the number of defeats in the English Premier League (EPL) in a single season.

On Sunday, April 20, the Mancunians lost to Wolverhampton in the 33rd round of the English championship. The only goal was scored by Pablo Sarabia in the 77th minute. This is the 15th defeat for MU in the current season of the Premier League. The team has never lost so many matches before, News.Az reports citing Sport24.

Ruben Amorim's team currently has 38 points after 33 rounds, and the club is guaranteed to finish the season with the fewest points in the history of the Premier League.

The team currently occupies 14th place in the Premier League standings, the previous anti-record was 58 points.

