ManpowerGroup posts Q2 loss on goodwill impairment charges

ManpowerGroup (NYSE: ) reported a second-quarter net loss on Wednesday as the global workforce solutions provider took an $89 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge despite flat revenue performance, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The company posted a net loss of $1.44 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to earnings of $1.24 per diluted share in the same period last year. Excluding the impairment charge, restructuring costs, and losses from business sales, adjusted earnings were $0.78 per share, missing analyst estimates of $0.68.

Revenue remained flat at $4.52 billion compared to the prior year period, exceeding analyst expectations of $4.35 billion. On a constant currency basis, revenue decreased 3%, while organic constant currency revenue declined 1%.

"Although demand remains mixed across our global markets as employers adapt to economic and geopolitical volatility, we are beginning to see positive signs of stabilization in the US and parts of Europe," said Jonas Prising, ManpowerGroup Chair & CEO. "We remain focused on achieving market share gains while we make further adjustments to our cost base."

The company’s Manpower and Talent Solutions brands returned to revenue growth during the quarter, while Experis experienced declines due to sluggish professional staffing demand. Latin America and Asia Pacific continued to show good demand, while Europe and North America saw stabilizing trends in many markets.

Looking ahead, ManpowerGroup expects third-quarter earnings per share between $0.77 and $0.87, which includes an estimated favorable currency impact of 3 cents.

