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While Washington remains mired in the tactical mud of the Middle East, acting reckless, erratic, and increasingly lawless, China is playing a calm, long game. They are not shouting -they are building.

And what they are building is a world where Europe is nothing more than a scenic museum at the end of a Chinese supply chain, News.Az reports, citing Brussels Signal.

We are witnessing the quiet execution of a grand strategy that treats our continent as a sunset territory, a market to be harvested rather than a power to be feared.

This is an immediate existential threat to the European way of life. We have spent decades lecturing the rest of the world on values while simultaneously outsourcing our entire industrial spine to the East. Today, the bill for that arrogance is coming. Look at the staggering reality of the numbers: China now controls 80 per cent of the world’s solar panels, 75 per cent of the batteries and 70 per cent of the electric vehicles. This isn’t just market dominance. It is a total monopoly on the energy and mobility of the next generation.

For Europe, this is a strategic death trap. In the Green Transition that Brussels champions, we are not the leaders we pretend to be. We are merely the most desperate customers. We have traded our dependence on Russian gas for a total, existential reliance on Chinese silicon and lithium. We have essentially handed the keys to our power grids and our transportation networks to a regime that views European strategic autonomy as a joke. We are building our supposedly sovereign future on a foundation of Chinese debt and components.Beijing’s strategy is a masterclass in predatory stability. While the American hegemon becomes unpredictable and focused on flashy warfare, China offers the world equipment, credit, and continuity. They are currently involved in port projects in over 90 countries, effectively encircling the globe’s maritime choke points. They are not just buying concrete docks. They are buying the gates to the global economy. Every port they operate, even within European waters, is a silent outpost for a new era where the terms of trade are dictated entirely by the East.

The most chilling signal is the threat to our financial sovereignty. The explicit ambition to turn the renminbi into a global reserve currency is the final stage of the trap. For decades, the privilege of the dollar and the euro allowed the West to borrow cheaply and fund our massive social safety nets. That era is dying. If China succeeds in providing a credible alternative to the Western financial infrastructure, our ability to fund our welfare states will vanish. Without that financial cushion, Europe will find itself unable to pay for its own peace.

Chinese strategists are watching the Iran war with gleeful bewilderment. They see a West that has lost its mind, throwing away its dwindling influence in the desert while the East captures the frontier technologies of the next era. While we focus on the geography of the Middle East, China is capturing the geography of the future: AI, robotics, and advanced manufacturing. They are doubling down on the technologies that define who wins the next fifty years, while Europe is busy regulating its own remaining industries into the grave.

The threat to Europe is total. It is the threat of becoming a vassal continent. If we continue to allow our industries to collapse while we nurture bureaucracy, we will wake up in a world where our energy security is “guaranteed” by Beijing, where our infrastructure is owned by Chinese firms and our political decisions are subject to foreign approval. We are losing the ability to choose our own destiny because we no longer own the tools required to build it. If we keep lecturing the world while self-destructing, we will be written out of history.

News.Az