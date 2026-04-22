Philippines on alert as El Niño threat grows

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The Philippines on Wednesday issued an El Niño alert, warning of potential dry spells and drought conditions affecting parts of the country in the coming months through early 2027, according to local authorities, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration estimated a 79 percent likelihood that El Niño will develop between June and August.

Despite the warning, PAGASA said that above-normal rainfall could still occur in the western parts of the country during the southwest monsoon season.

Under PAGASA’s alert system, an El Niño alert is declared when there is at least a 70 percent probability that the climate phenomenon will form within the next two to three months.

News.Az