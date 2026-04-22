Iran’s IRGC seizes two vessels in Strait of Hormuz

Iran’s IRGC seizes two vessels in Strait of Hormuz

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Iran’s IRGC Navy has announced the seizure of two vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The IRGC Navy stated that disrupting order and safety in the Strait of Hormuz is considered a red line for Iran.

UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said earlier Wednesday that it has received a report of an incident on a container ship 15 nautical miles (28km) northeast of Oman.

“The master of a container ship reported that the vessel was approached by one Iran's IRGC gunboat”, which “then fired upon the vessel” and “caused heavy damage to the bridge”, the UKMTO said.

“No fires or environmental impact reported. All Crew reported safe,” it added.

News.Az